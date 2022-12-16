Pandemic Brought Surge in Teen Drug Overdose Deaths

TUESDAY, Dec. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Deaths of teens from drug overdoses soared starting in late 2019, and though they appear to be on the decline, they remain much higher than in 2019, U.S. health officials report.

Most of these deaths are due to illegally made fentanyl mixed with other drugs, said study author Lauren Tanz, an epidemiologist at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Adolescent overdose deaths increased substantially between 2019 and 2021; however, these deaths are preventable, and overdoses do not have to end in death," Tanz said. "We all play a role as parents, family members, friends and communities to prevent overdoses and save lives."

Using data from the CDC’s State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System, the researchers found that overdose deaths among 10- to 19-year-olds began to rise in late 2019. Among 14- to 18-year-olds, overdose deaths jumped 94% from 2019 to 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic raged on.