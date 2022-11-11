Babies in Danger From Ingesting Opioids Laced With Animal Tranquilizer

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When a toddler or an infant accidentally ingests a prescription opioid medication, the immediate results can prove deadly, experts warn.

But another new worrisome dynamic is afoot in the United States, a just-published study reveals: pediatric poisonings from a particularly lethal combo — a potent synthetic opioid known as fentanyl and a powerful veterinary sedative called xylazine.

“Infants or toddlers exposed to fentanyl are at risk of death,” even without the added threat of xylazine, said lead author Dr. Stephanie Deutsch, medical director of the Nemours CARE Program at Nemours Children’s Health in Wilmington, Del.

In both children and adults, fentanyl quickly slows both breathing and heart rate while also triggering an altered mental state.

And within the world of overdose deaths, that risk is increasingly common, the new study authors pointed out. While fentanyl exposure alone accounted for 14% of overdose deaths in the United States in 2010, that figure shot up to almost 60% by 2017.