Editor's note: The names of the parent and the son were changed at their request to protect their identity and privacy.

Dec. 28, 2022 -- Lawrence McCarthy, a Texas-based doctor, is looking forward to seeing his 26-year-old son, Sam, during the holidays. Sam, who's been living in another state and hasn't been home for many months, has an alcohol use disorder and has also been a frequent user of marijuana.

McCarthy, who asked that his real name not be used for this article, says that he looks forward to seeing his son, but he has a bottom line.

“I'd prefer for him to be working his own recovery program and not using. I haven't seen him for a long time, and I don't know if he's still committed to his recovery. But even if he's using, I'm still willing to see him -- as long as he doesn't use at my house and he's sober when he's here.”

McCarthy arrived at this approach after extensive work in a parent recovery group, which not only gave him support but also helped him develop and adhere to boundaries.