As Popularity of Weed Edibles Rises, So Do Accidental Poisonings in Kids

TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- As more U.S. states legalize marijuana, the number of preschoolers accidentally eating cannabis "edibles" is rising in tandem, a new study shows.

In the past five years, U.S. poison control centers have witnessed a whopping 14-fold increase in calls about youngsters who got their hands on marijuana edibles.

In 2017, there were just 207 cases reported nationally. By 2021, that had ballooned to over 3,000.

None of the incidents were fatal, and many children had mild symptoms like excessive sleepiness. But 36% were treated in an emergency room, and nearly 23% had to be admitted to the hospital.

Experts said the findings, published Jan. 3 in the journal Pediatrics, highlight a new household safety hazard.

Marijuana edibles are not only widely available now, but come in forms like gummies and weed "candies" that young children cannot resist, said lead researcher Dr. Marit Tweet.

"You can't reason with a toddler, 'Don't eat those gummies,'" said Tweet, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.