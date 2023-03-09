April 12, 2023 -- The spread of fentanyl and the animal tranquilizer xylazine is an “emerging threat” to the United States, the White House said Wednesday, which allows it to quickly develop a response plan to reduce supplies of the illicit drugs, improve testing, and provide more treatment.

The action comes on the heels of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warning about a sharp uptick in trafficking and overdoses of fentanyl combined with what is more commonly known as “tranq” or “zombie drug.” The rapid rise in overdoses, severe health consequences such as deep skin wounds that do not heal, and deaths led to the new warning from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

“As a physician, I am deeply troubled about the devastating impact of the fentanyl-xylazine combination, and as President Biden’s drug policy advisor, I am immensely concerned about what this threat means for the nation,” said Rahul Gupta, MD, MPH, director of the drug policy office, in a statement.