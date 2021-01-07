New Insights Into How Eating Disorders Alter the Brain

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Behaviors associated with eating disorders can make real changes to the brain, new research shows. The findings could help explain why these serious disorders are often chronic -- and may also point the way to new treatments.

Eating disorders — such as anorexia nervosa, bulimia and binge-eating disorder — can result in severe complications, including death. Related behaviors include binge-eating, purging and restricting food intake.

"This work is significant because it links biological and behavioral factors that interact to adversely impact eating behaviors," said Janani Prabhakar, of the translational research division at the National Institute of Mental Health, part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The study "deepens our knowledge . . . and will give researchers and clinicians better information about how, when, and with whom to intervene," said Prabhakar, who was not part of the research team.

The researchers, led by Dr. Guido Frank of the University of California, San Diego, discovered that eating disorder behaviors change the brain's reward response process and food intake control circuitry, which can reinforce these behaviors.