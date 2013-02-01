Social Media, Kids' Binge Eating Often Go Together

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, March 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Could endless hours spent scrolling through social media and watching TV trigger binge eating in preteens?

Apparently so, new research suggests.

"Children may be more prone to overeating while distracted in front of screens. They may also be exposed to more food advertisements on television," said study author Dr. Jason Nagata. He is an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco.

"Binge-watching television may lead to binge-eating behaviors because of overconsumption and a loss of control," he said in a university news release.

For the study, the researchers analyzed data gathered from more than 11,000 U.S. children, aged 9 to 10, that included how much time they spent on six different types of media, including television, social media and texting.

There was also information from parents about their children's binge-eating behaviors.

Each additional hour that children spent on social media was associated with a 62% higher risk of binge-eating disorder one year later, and each extra hour spent watching or streaming television or movies was linked with a 39% higher risk of binge-eating disorder one year later. But the study could not prove that social media use actually caused binge eating.