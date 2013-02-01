Teens Hospitalized With Eating Disorders Rose During Pandemic

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The pandemic may have triggered yet another burgeoning health problem: New research suggests that more than twice as many young people as is normal were hospitalized with eating disorders in the first 12 months of the COVID-19 surge in the United States.

There were 125 eating order-related hospitalizations of patients ages 10 to 23 at the University of Michigan's health system in the first 12 months of the pandemic, compared with an average of 56 during the same time period in 2017 and 2019.

The highest rates of admissions per month occurred between nine and 12 months after the start of the pandemic, and rates were still climbing when the study period ended in March 2021, according to the study in a prepublication of the journal Pediatrics.

"These findings emphasize how profoundly the pandemic has affected young people, who experienced school closures, canceled extracurricular activities, and social isolation. Their entire worlds were turned upside down overnight," said study author Dr. Alana Otto, an adolescent medicine physician at the university's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital. "For adolescents with eating disorders and those at risk for eating disorders, these significant disruptions may have worsened or triggered symptoms."