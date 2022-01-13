Kardashian's Figure Might Trigger Women at Risk of Eating Disorders

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Jan. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The images are never-ending: Celebrities like Kim Kardashian posting one sultry shot after another on social media. But new research warns this constant barrage of "perfect" bodies can undermine the self-esteem of young women.

They're apt to feel their own figures come up short by comparison --- whether those influencers and celebrities are super-thin, super-fit or super-curvy.

And now it turns out that it's the so-called "slim-thick" look — exemplified by hourglass-figured beauties such as Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian — that's most likely to make today's woman feel bad about their own bodies.

So finds an analysis that gauged body image dissatisfaction among 400 college undergrads who viewed Instagram images of models and influencers.

"The main take-away is that comparing oneself to idealized images on Instagram is harmful for women's body image," explained study author Sarah McComb, a clinical psychology Ph.D. candidate at York University in Toronto.

"We found that, overall, women who compared themselves to one of the three body types on Instagram experienced increased weight dissatisfaction, appearance dissatisfaction, and lower overall body satisfaction than those... who saw home décor images," McComb noted.