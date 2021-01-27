How to Handle Emotional Vampires

The people in your life can drain your energy for lots of reasons. They might be narcissists, in need of constant attention and praise. Perhaps they’re just a little overly dramatic, negative, or complain a lot. On the flip side, they could engage in toxic positivity, putting a happy spin on absolutely everything in a way that you find fake and tiring. Or maybe they’re perfectly fine people but just a bad match for you.

Whatever the scenario, if you’re dealing with an emotional vampire, there are things you can do to manage the situation and protect your energy.

“If you can avoid this person, that’s my first recommendation,” says Natalie Dattilo, PhD, a psychologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “If it’s not [an option], get good at setting boundaries and limits and sticking to them.”

“It’s important to limit contact,” says Susan Albers, PhD, a psychologist at Cleveland Clinic. “You do not have to answer the phone. You do not have to respond to an email. Always have an escape plan. If you do answer the phone, you can say, ‘Oh, the laundry is in I can only talk for 5 minutes.’ Setting boundaries, that's the key.”