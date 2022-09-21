Last spring, Craig Miller descended into a depression that was even deeper and darker than the one that led to a carefully planned suicide attempt at age 20. Now 46, the married father of two young girls says a lifetime of grappling with serious depression has taught him to interpret a suicidal thought as “a red flag that something needs to change.”

Miller responded this time by cleaning out and reorganizing every drawer in the master bedroom of his home in central Massachusetts – a symbolic way, he says, of sorting through his thoughts and emotions. “It meant I’m putting things in order,” says the author of 2012’s This Is How It Feels: A Memoir – Attempting Suicide and Finding Life.

Then Miller got a text from a concerned friend who suggested he jot down a list of 10 things that make him grateful to be alive. Miller rolled his eyes.

“I’ve been through this since I first considered suicide when I was 8 years old,” about 2 years after a neighborhood man, he says, began molesting him in the crawlspace beneath his family’s house. “I wrote that list a million times.”