Months after Cara Zizzo’s mom passed away, she was back in her usual routine. She went to work and chatted with friends. But little reminders sent her down a spiral of sadness. “I would find a postcard she sent me at my desk and start bawling,” says Zizzo, who lives in New York City. Zizzo, who was 32 at the time, was crushed. “The hardest part is knowing that I’ll never have a mother again,” she says.

Even as an adult, the death of a parent is devastating. “You’re often losing someone who loved you unconditionally and gave you a sense of safety and stability,” says Holly Schiff, PsyD, a psychologist with Jewish Family Services of Greenwich in Connecticut. If you had a more complicated relationship, you may struggle with feelings of anger or regret.

Grieving the loss of a parent is personal. There’s no “normal” path or timeline. Everyone deals with it in their own way. But taking steps to understand your emotions and find support can make the process a little easier. Start with these strategies.