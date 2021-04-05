When you hear the term posttraumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, you might think of a returning combat veteran who has flashbacks of being in battle. But PTSD isn’t something only veterans experience. The VA’s National Center for PTSD estimates that 7 or 8 out of every 100 people (or 7%-8% of the population) will have PTSD at some point in their lives. Many people have found that meditation can help with PTSD care.

What Is PTSD? PTSD is a mental health problem that some people have after going through a traumatic event, which might be anything from being in a car accident or surviving a natural disaster to being the victim of a violent crime or going through combat. Most people have some kind of stress reaction after trauma and feel upset, on edge, or have a hard time sleeping. But in most cases, the symptoms ease over time. But for some people, they can continue and get in the way of daily life.

Continued “Even though the event may have happened a long time ago, physiologically and psychologically, it’s as if it is still happening in that moment for that person,” says clinical psychologist Autumn Gallegos Greenwich, PhD, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center. “The body will react as if it’s in danger,” and that’s what keeps these symptoms going. The four main symptoms of PTSD include: Reliving the event

Avoiding places, situations, or people that remind you of the event

Feeling more negative than you used to and having a hard time being happy or having positive emotions. Many people with PTSD say they feel numb.

Feeling on edge. This symptom, called “hyperarousal,” means that it’s hard to relax, you startle easily, and you may be more angry and cranky than you used to be.