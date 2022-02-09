Do #MentalHealth TikToks Help or Hurt? A Therapist Breaks It Down

By Jay Lankau

Healthy breakfast recipes, falling off milk crates, beauty hacks, and 10 ways to know if your husband is cheating on you: TikTok has it all.

There are millions of videos on TikTok, and hundreds of thousands using the hashtag #mentalhealth. Some videos have more than 9 million views. And some are from licensed therapists advertising their services or trying to promote therapy for those who might have reservations about it.

But a lot of videos that explain diagnoses or mental health issues are from “content creators'' who don’t have any licensing or professional experience. That’s what makes this part of TikTok controversial – especially since, according to 2022 Influencer Marketing Hub statistics, 32.5% of the app’s users are between the ages of 10 and 19. Of course, there’s no rule that only people with degrees can give mental health advice, and a great thought can come from anywhere. But with no system of review or verification, the app is a bit like the Wild West.