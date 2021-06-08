Preparing for a Natural Disaster

Hurricanes, floods, wildfires, tornadoes. Experts say natural disasters like these will become more common due to climate change. As stressful as that may be to think about, it’s important to plan how you’ll respond.

“The most common mistake one can make is thinking, ‘It won’t happen to me,’” says Meaghan Enright, executive director of Love City Strong Inc., a disaster preparedness and response group in the U.S. Virgin Islands. “Unfortunately, we know that this just isn’t the case. Disasters can happen anytime, anywhere, and the more prepared you are, the better off you and your family will be during times of crisis.”

Here’s where to start.

Know the kind of plan you need. “Start by talking about what types of emergencies are most likely where you live,” says Nigel Holderby, director of disaster public affairs for the American Red Cross.

For instance, are heat waves and wildfires a concern? Do you have annual blizzards? Knowing the types of danger you’re likely to face can help you create the most useful plan.