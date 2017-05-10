Reassuring Kids After Another Las Vegas Massacre

By E.J. Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Oct. 2, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- As news pours in from Las Vegas on the record level of carnage inflicted by a shooter at yet another crowded public event, psychiatrists urge young people and their parents to not give way to fear.

Media reports say retiree Stephen Paddock, of Mesquite, Nev., killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500 at a crowded country music festival on the Las Vegas strip late Sunday. Police later found Paddock dead in his hotel room near the scene of the shooting.

The horrific killings come on the heels of other senseless tragedies perpetrated on young people who were simply enjoying a night out. Twenty-two attendees at an Ariana Grande concert were killed in Manchester, U.K., this past May, and 49 revelers were shot down in 2016 at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla.

In the aftermath of these bloody and random attacks on young people at festive gatherings, the nerves of young would-be concertgoers or club attendees are bound to be frayed, psychiatrists say.

Certainly, "for those attending the concert in Las Vegas, their life will be marked as 'before' or 'after' the concert," said Dr. Victor Fornari. He directs child and adolescent psychiatry at Zucker Hillside Hospital, in Glen Oaks, N.Y.

"For those who were injured or lost a loved one, the impact of the event may be traumatic," Fornari said. "Trauma coupled with loss may lead to a traumatic bereavement, often colored by so many complex emotions."

And for those who witnessed the attack but survived, the psychological impact can be severe, he said. At these moments, the close support of family is key, as is the services of a trained trauma counselor, Fornari said.

And what about the millions of young Americans who simply learned of the carnage via media?

According to Fornari, people should remember that thousands of concerts and other group events occur nationwide every day, and the chances of encountering violence at any one event remain extremely slim.

"Parents need to recognize that attending a concert is generally a safe event," he said. "The acts of violence we have seen are rare events, and should not interfere with young people from attending concerts."