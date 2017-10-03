Las Vegas Shooting: How To Help

Oct. 3, 2017 -- The horrific news about the Las Vegas shootings that killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500 inspires a universal desire to help.

"It's a very natural reaction," Charles Figley, PhD, professor, Tulane University Traumatology Institute, New Orleans, says . The tragedy hits home in an ''it could have been me'' way, he says. "All of us have gone to concerts, gone on a trip, been caught up in the mood of the audience.''

Helping, whether in small or big ways, offers ''the satisfaction of being able to make a difference," Figley says.

Here are some ways to help:

Donate blood: The American Red Cross has enough to support the need in Vegas, both financially and with blood supplies, according to a statement issued Monday. But the agency encourages people to donate blood and funds so they are there when needed in the future. It’s more important that local blood banks are full before a tragedy, the organization said.

To find out where to donate, go to http://www.redcross.org.

Donate funds: Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak, with Sheriff Joe Lombardo, have established a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/dr2ks2-las-vegas-victims-fund. The money will give relief and financial support to the victims and families involved in the shooting.

Don't spread false information: By Tuesday, rumors about accomplices, terrorist connections, and other misinformation were rampant on social media. Don't automatically share or retweet unconfirmed information from social media.