Oct. 11, 2017 -- Daniela Gelay hasn’t decided what to do with the jeans she was wearing at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas. Her mother washed them. The blood came out. But the events she lived through that night left stains no detergent could remove.

Gelay’s boyfriend, Daniel Buzzard, had surprised her with passes to the 3-day festival for her 22nd birthday.

By the third day of the festival, which ran Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Gelay says she was tired and almost didn’t go; but she didn’t want to waste her boyfriend’s generous present.

About 4 p.m. that Sunday, they made their way from their hotel back to the concert venue, which was about a mile away.

Gelay says food and drinks at the venue were pricey, so they stopped along the way at Hooters for a $5 bucket of beer and one last chance to rest their feet before what they knew would be hours of standing and walking between the festival’s giant outdoor stages. They met up with two of her boyfriend's family members and made their way to the concert.

She was most excited to see Jason Aldean, who was headlining that night.

Everyone dropped to the floor. It was mass panic.

They started the evening far away from the stage in the back of the crowd. But as people would leave or the bands would take a break, her group pushed forward to be up front for Aldean’s show.

Gelay says Aldean had started the fifth song of his set -- she doesn’t remember what it was --when she first heard the sound she can’t forget.

Tat-tat-tat. Tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat. The first shots cracked over their heads.

“We were like, ‘What is that?’ ” she says.

The two guys in front of them guessed that it might be a BB gun or fireworks. But they weren’t worried. Others didn’t seem to even hear it.

“But we noticed that it was something,” she says.

The second burst of bullets spat down on them for a full 11 seconds.