Spiders, Snakes, and Clowns: Facing Your Phobias

Oct. 27, 2017 -- It’s nearly Halloween, the season of fright. But for people who suffer from phobias, fear isn’t just a seasonal thrill, it’s a way of life.

Nearly 9% of adults report having “specific phobias” -- a pronounced fear of something like heights, needles, or bugs.

That describes Charity White of Siler City, NC.

“If I see a picture of a snake, I cannot stand to look at it,” White says. “Fear runs through my body, resulting in me quickly closing my eyes, turning away, screaming, getting cold chills, etc.”

White says she’s had this fear of snakes for as long as she can remember and cannot remember a specific event that started it.

“I am not scared of what they would do, just scared of how they look,” she says.

Spiders are among the most common phobias, which also include dogs; situations like driving, flying, or being in confined spaces like elevators; or health issues, such as germs or vomiting, says Thea Gallagher, PsyD, clinic director of the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety.

There’s nothing wrong with a healthy fear of something dangerous, Gallagher says. But a fear becomes a phobia when you start changing your habits to avoid something that’s normally harmless, or at least poses no immediate threat.

“It kind of comes down to impairment of your life,” Gallagher says. “None of us want to get bit by a snake, and that’s very normal. But if I can’t go to the zoo and even look at a snake, or see a picture of them, or I go to these kind of extreme lengths to keep them from coming into my house in Philadelphia, that’s where it starts to be a problem.”

White’s reaction to snakes is not unusual. Being around the object of a phobia can make you start shaking, sweating, feeling dizzy, and wanting to flee -- even if you know your fear is irrational, says Scott Bea, PsyD, a psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic.