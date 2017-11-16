Groups Help Children Grieve After A Parent Dies

Nov. 16, 2017 -- Alicia Kelly’s husband, Christopher, died suddenly in March 2016 at the age of 43 from a blood clot, leaving behind Alicia and her two young sons. Although her older son wasn’t showing any signs of grief, the mother of one of her son’s friends introduced her to Kate’s Club, an organization that helps children deal with the loss of a parent or sibling.

For more than a year, Kelly has taken her eldest son, Kieran, 7, to the club in in Atlanta, which helps them develop skills to deal with their grief. Her younger son, Graeham, 3, is not old enough to attend.

“It is important to me that people don’t underestimate the feelings your child has,” Kelly says. “They feel things on a deeper level sometimes, and you can’t assume because they aren’t crying that they aren’t upset and they don’t think about it.”

Kate’s Club is among a growing number of groups dedicated to helping the 2 million children and young adults who have lost a parent: