Excessive Video Gaming To Be Labeled A Disorder

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 27, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- People who play video games excessively may soon find themselves diagnosed with a mental health condition.

In 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) will officially add "gaming disorder" to its list of psychological illnesses.

That means health care workers and doctors will be able to diagnose someone with the condition, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Now, not all who enjoy video games have gaming disorder, explained Daphne Bavelier, a professor at the University of Geneva, Switzerland. It depends on the game, how long and often you play it, she told Forbes magazine.

And some video games can improve hand-eye coordination, enhance problem-solving abilities, relieve stress and connect people, Bavelier added.

Gaming only becomes a problem when it causes "impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning," the WHO said.

In 2013, the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) defined internet gaming disorder as a "condition for further study." This doesn't classify it as an official disorder, rather one the American Psychiatric Association says needs more study.

According to the DSM-5, the condition is most common in males between the ages of 12 and 20.