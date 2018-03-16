Kratom-Linked Salmonella Outbreak Expands: CDC

March 16, 2018 -- A salmonella outbreak linked to kratom products has expanded, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Since March 2, three more strains of salmonella involved in the outbreak have been identified, and 47 more cases of salmonella infection and eight more states have been added, bringing the total to 87 cases in 35 states.

Twenty-seven people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. The last reported illness was on Feb. 24, 2018, the CDC said.

Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia that's used as stimulant and as an opioid substitute. It is typically brewed in a tea, chewed, smoked, or taken in capsules. Kratom is also called Thang, Kakuam, Thom, Ketom, and Biak.

The CDC investigation has not pinpointed a common brand or supplier of kratom linked to the salmonella outbreak, and the agency advised people to avoid any brand or form of kratom.

The investigation is continuing, the CDC said.