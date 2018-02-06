More Teens Dying, With Drugs and Violence to Blame

FRIDAY, June 1, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A perfect storm of murder, addiction and carelessness has fueled a recent and troubling increase in deaths among U.S. children and teens, a new government report shows.

The total death rate for those aged 10 to 19 rose 12 percent between 2013 and 2016, mostly due to an increase in deaths from accidental injury, homicide and suicide, researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.

In short, the United States is becoming less safe for teenagers.

The primary causes of injury deaths were motor vehicle accidents, suicide, firearms-related murders and drug overdoses, the report discovered.

"For children in the U.S., the rate of deaths has increased recently, and it's from a multitude of these injury death causes," said report author Sally Curtin, a statistician with the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. "You can't just say it's suicide or homicide. It really is a combination of causes."

The death rate among kids aged 10 to 19 was 33.1 deaths per 100,000 children in 2016, up from 29.6 deaths per 100,000 in 2013, according to the report.

The increase comes after more than a decade of improved child safety. Between 1999 and 2013, the death rate for kids in this age range declined by 33 percent.

But in recent years, the trend reversed course:

Unintentional injuries increased 13 percent between 2013 and 2016, after declining 49 percent between 1999 and 2013.

Suicide rates increased 56 percent between 2007 and 2016, after dropping 15 percent between 1999 and 2007.

Homicide rates increased 27 percent between 2014 and 2016, after declining 35 percent between 2007 and 2014.

Firearms, the opioid crisis and traffic crashes are playing central roles in these increases, the researchers said.

Gun violence accounted for 87 percent of all homicides and 43 percent of all suicides for kids aged 10 to 19, the findings showed.

At the same time, drug overdoses caused 90 percent of all poisoning deaths among these children, hitting older teens the hardest, Curtin said.