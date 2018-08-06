Travel Host and Author Anthony Bourdain Dead at 61

June 8, 2018 -- Travel host and author Anthony Bourdain died Friday at age 61 in what appears to be a suicide.

Bourdain was in Strasbourg, France working on an episode of his CNN show "Parts Unknown" when he died. He killed himself in a hotel room, according to the network, The New York Times reported.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague," CNN said in a statement.

Bourdain's career in television began after he published a memoir called "Kitchen Confidential," which revealed secrets about New York's restaurants, The Times reported.