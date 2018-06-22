Study: Same Genes Drive Many Psychiatric Issues

THURSDAY, June 21, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Mental illnesses ranging from depression to schizophrenia show a great degree of overlap in the genes that may contribute to them, a large, new study shows.

Researchers said the findings should deepen the understanding of how various psychiatric disorders arise. Eventually, they might even change the way the conditions are diagnosed and treated.

The "high degree" of genetic correlation among different psychiatric conditions suggests that the current thinking -- where the disorders are viewed as distinct -- may be off, the researchers added.

"The tradition of drawing these sharp lines when patients are diagnosed probably doesn't follow the reality, where mechanisms in the brain might cause overlapping symptoms," senior researcher Benjamin Neale said in a statement.

"If we can uncover the genetic influences and patterns of overlap between different disorders, then we might be able to better understand the root causes of these conditions -- and potentially identify specific mechanisms appropriate for tailored treatments," said Neale, a researcher at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

The findings come from a massive collaboration among over 600 research institutions worldwide. It involved close to 785,000 healthy people and more than 265,000 patients with psychiatric conditions or neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis or Alzheimer's.

Each person underwent a genome-wide association study -- where researchers rapidly scan an individual's entire set of DNA. When those studies are done on large groups of people with and without a given disease, researchers can identify gene variants that seem to be associated with the disease.

Overall, the current study found, psychiatric disorders shared many of the same underlying genetic factors. Some of the greatest genetic overlap was seen among major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). There was also a high degree of overlap between anorexia and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), the researchers said.

In sharp contrast, neurological disorders appeared genetically distinct from each other, and from psychiatric conditions. The one exception was migraine headache -- which shared some gene variants with ADHD, depression and Tourette syndrome.