Added Folate May Have Helped Cut Kids' Psychosis

TUESDAY, July 3, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Investigators say they've found an unanticipated but welcome twist in a decades-long effort to reduce birth defects by boosting folate levels among pregnant women.

Beyond protecting against serious defects such as spina bifida, fortifying the grain supply with folic acid may also enhance fetal brain development and lower the long-term risk for developing psychosis, a new study suggests.

Psychosis is typically characterized by paranoia, social withdrawal and hallucinations.

"Folate is a B vitamin that is important for a host of biochemical processes in the body, from making and repairing DNA to controlling how and when genes are turned on/off," said study corresponding author Dr. Joshua Roffman.

He's an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and co-director of psychiatric neuroimaging at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

"Because the body cannot synthesize it, it must be consumed either from natural sources -- like leafy green vegetables -- or in a synthetic form [folic acid]," Roffman said.

In the 1980s, low folate levels in pregnant women were linked to a higher risk for disabling, sometimes fatal neural tube disorders that affect the spinal cord, including spina bifida. This is when the spinal column fails to form a complete circle around the spinal cord.

That led to a 1996 decision to fortify grain with folic acid and a recommendation for all women of childbearing age to take a daily supplement containing at least 400 micrograms of folic acid. Together, the moves led to a significant drop in neural tube defects.

"What we and others are showing is that prenatal folic acid may also confer protection against severe mental illness in youth, which was not anticipated," Roffman said. "And there are no guidelines as of yet for minimum dosage that could effectively help prevent these disorders."

The researchers noted that half of all pregnancies in the United States are unplanned, and that neural tube defects occur before a woman may even know she's expecting.

For the current study, Roffman and his team reviewed 1,400 MRI brain scans of children aged 2 to 18 who were born before or after folic acid fortification began. All had been patients at Massachusetts General or participants in one of two major health studies.