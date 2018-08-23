Do You Smell What I Smell? Phantom Odors Are Real

Aug. 23, 2018 -- Some say they bite into a sandwich that suddenly smells like a burnt cigarette. Others report smelling burnt rubber and can't figure out where the stench is coming from. In a better-case scenario, the smell of peaches fills their nose 24/7, proving that too much of even a pleasant odor can make you feel a little wacky.

It all may sound like a Saturday Night Live skit in the making.

But doctors and those affected say these phantom odors are real -- and troubling. The medical term is phantosmia.

It's not life-threatening, but there are no reliable treatments, and it can make your life much worse. There isn't even good information on how many people are walking around asking co-workers or spouses: “What is that smell?”

So the National Institutes of Health nosed into the topic further, concluding that one in 15 Americans have phantosmia.

Most likely affected are women 40 to 60, says lead author Kathleen Bainbridge, PhD, a researcher with the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD). The problem is less likely in those 60-plus. In most cases, it tends to go away after a year or less, but while it’s happening, it can be upsetting and distracting.