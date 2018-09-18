Psychedelic Drugs to Treat Depression, PTSD?

Sept. 18, 2018 -- After years underground, psychedelic drugs are getting attention as a potential treatment for depression and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

MDMA, also known as ecstasy, has shown promise in studies of combat veterans. Psilocybin, the compound in “magic mushrooms” that gets you high, has been tested as a potential boost for people struggling to quit smoking. Researchers in Europe are conducting a survey of how “microdoses” of LSD or other drugs affect mental activity without altering perception. And the American Psychological Association held a symposium in early August on the potential uses of psychedelics.

“This is a very interesting, intriguing moment in psychiatric drug development,” says John Krystal, MD, chairman of the psychiatry department at the Yale University School of Medicine.

Doctors have been reluctant to explore the potential uses of psychedelics since the 1960s, Krystal says. Not only did the federal government classify them as having no acceptable medical uses and a high potential for abuse, but many researchers believed they were too powerful to use therapeutically. But the mental health field is facing “a moment of great need” that’s prompted some rethinking, he says.

“Our appreciation of the seriousness of psychiatric disorders is much more mature than it was then,” Krystal says. “We have a much better understanding about how common, how disabling -- and in some cases, with the rising suicide rate, how lethal these disorders are.”

Over the last 50 years, researchers have made “transformative” advances in understanding how the brain works. But there haven’t been corresponding breakthroughs in psychiatric drugs, he says. And there have been some promising results so far.

A phase III clinical trial of the use of MDMA to treat PTSD is moving ahead after it won FDA designation as a potential “breakthrough therapy” last summer. That status holds out the prospect of speedy review by the agency and “catapulted” fundraising for the trial’s backers, says Brad Burge, spokesman for the California-based Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS).

“That breakthrough therapy designation communicates to funders and to the rest of the world that this is a very serious treatment and the FDA is taking it very seriously. That’s huge,” Burge says.