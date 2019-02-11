Nearly 8 million US Kids Have Mental Issues

Feb. 12, 2019 -- Mental health problems in U.S. children are common, according to a new survey, with about one in six children of school age affected.

The survey asked parents about anxiety, depression, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, because they are the most common. They also pose the greatest risk for long-term problems if not treated early, says study senior author Mark D. Peterson, PhD, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Peterson found that, based on the nationally representative survey and estimates, about 7.7 million U.S. children, or about 16.5%, have at least one of those disorders.

“Of those 16.5%, almost 50% did not get treatment,” Peterson says. Whether children got treatment varied greatly by state, he says.

He hopes the report will raise awareness and improve access to care. "Parents should be aware of the fact there is a risk of [these mental health issues] in kids, even young kids," he says. The study was published in JAMA Pediatrics.