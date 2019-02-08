Green Space Good for Your Child's Mental Health

MONDAY, Feb. 25, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Living near a park, forest or other green space may protect your children's mental health later in life, a new Danish study suggests.

Children who grow up in these natural surroundings have up to a 55 percent lower risk of developing a mental disorder as an adult, researchers found.

Further, the protective effect grows stronger with more years spent living near nature, said lead researcher Kristine Engemann, a postdoctoral researcher at Aarhus University in Denmark.

"We found that association was stronger when we calculated a cumulative measure of green space from birth to age 10 compared to measuring green space at one single year," Engemann said. "This indicates that the positive association builds up over time, and that being exposed to green space throughout childhood is important."

For the study, Engemann and her colleagues gathered registry data on all Danish citizens, as well as data on all residents registered as suffering from a psychiatric disorder.

The investigators then used satellite data to assess the amount of green space near each person in the registry, from birth up to age 10.

Though the study could only show an association, the researchers found that high levels of green space present in childhood was linked to a lower risk of a wide spectrum of mental problems in adulthood, even after adjusting for other risk factors like financial and social status, the stress of urban living, and any family history of psychiatric disorders.

The psychiatric disorders most strongly associated with living near parks or forests were substance abuse disorders (52 percent decreased risk) -- including cannabis (44 percent) and alcohol abuse (55 percent) -- and neurotic or stress-related disorders (40 percent), Engemann said.

Her team also found that green space appeared to lower the risk of personality disorders, bipolar and mood disorders, and schizophrenia.

These results show that the urban environment is "an important environmental risk factor for mental health," Engemann said.

"Ensuring access to green space and enhancing opportunities for a diverse range of uses, especially in densifying urban environments, could be an important tool for managing and minimizing the global burden of disease increasingly dominated by psychiatric disorders," Engemann said.