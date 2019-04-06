Could Seeing Self-Harm On Instagram Spur Copycats?

TUESDAY, June 4, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Being an Instagram influencer isn't always a good thing. New research found that vulnerable young people who see online posts of self-harm -- like cutting -- may copy those destructive behaviors.

Almost one-third of teens and young adults who reported seeing self-harm posts on Instagram said they had performed the same or similar self-harming behavior afterwards.

Seeing these images online "normalizes" the behavior, according study senior author Dan Romer. He's research director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania.

"Vulnerable kids think, 'Well, maybe that's something I should consider doing,'" he said.

Romer noted that this problem goes beyond just Instagram. "Kids who don't have mental health problems wouldn't repeatedly self-harm. It's vulnerable kids trying to relieve their distress," he explained. But he added that this study indicates that these types of social media posts can be harmful to teens and young adults.

The researchers initially became concerned about the potential effects of self-harm posts after a British father said his 14-year-old daughter had looked at explicit self-harming images on Instagram before killing herself. The social media site has since said that graphic depictions of self-harm aren't allowed in posts.

Self-harm typically refers to cutting, but can include other behaviors such as burning, hitting or head-banging. Self-harm isn't usually suicidal, but people who engage in self-harm are at increased risk for suicide, the researchers said. Posts depicting self-harm on Instagram commonly show mild or moderate injuries. But some posts included bleeding flesh wounds from cutting an extremity.

Instagram has more than 500 million daily active users and more than 1 billion monthly users, according to the researchers. The social media site is very popular with young people.

The study included more than 700 teens and young adults (ages 18 to 29). Eighty percent of the study volunteers were women. They were interviewed twice, a month apart. The interviews occurred in May and June 2018, before Instagram said it would try to reduce graphic self-harm posts.

Almost half -- 43% -- said they had seen at least one self-harm post on Instagram. Many reported seeing more than one such post. Most -- 80% -- of those who reported seeing these posts said their exposure to them was accidental.