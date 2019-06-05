WEDNESDAY, June 19, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Having a job can be a boon to mental well-being, but for many of us, it only takes one day of work per week, a new study suggests.

The study, of more than 70,000 adults in the United Kingdom, found that when unemployed people found a job, their mental health typically improved. But, on average, it only took eight hours of work per week -- with no sign of extra benefits with more time on the job.

The one-day work week may not be a reality any time soon. Nor would it likely satisfy people who thrive on the job.

But the findings do suggest that when it comes to mental health, many people would be fine working less than the standard 40 hours, according to researchers Brendan Burchell and Daiga Kamerade-Hanta.

"We aren't advocating an immediate jump to one-day work weeks," Burchell said. "Our results came as a surprise to us."

But it makes sense to consider what the standard work week should look like in the future, the researchers said. In time, they argue, "automatization of jobs" will result in fewer work opportunities; if everyone were to work less than the 40-hour norm, that could open up more jobs.

That, in turn, could bring a number of benefits, like "less consumerism" and more family time, Burchell said.

"There is some evidence for this in countries where there has been a reduction in average working hours over the past few decades, such as Germany," he noted.

Still, people do not work solely for their mental well-being, he acknowledged. There are practical matters like paying for housing and food, and saving for the kids' college tuition. But, Burchell said, some people can afford to work fewer hours -- like "empty nesters" with higher incomes and savings.

The University of Cambridge researchers based their findings on data from a long-term health study of more than 70,000 Britons. All were surveyed at least twice between 2009 and 2018.

Among other things, the participants completed a questionnaire asking about issues like anxiety, depression, sleep problems and difficulty with concentration.