How Are You Feeling? Check Your Wristband

MONDAY, July 1, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Remember the "mood ring" craze of the 1970s?

A high-tech wristband is being developed along the same lines, potentially helping patients who struggle with mood disorders.

The smart wristband would use a person's skin to track their emotional intensity. During a mood swing, either high or low, the wristband would change color, heat up, squeeze or vibrate to inform the wearer he might be in the throes of depression or anxiety, the researchers said.

"As the feedback is provided in real time, our devices encourage people to become more aware of their emotions, name them, potentially reflect on what causes them, and even learn how to control their emotional responses in order to change the visual or tactile feedback provided by the device," said researcher Corina Sas. She is a professor of human-computer interaction and digital health at Lancaster University in the United Kingdom.

About 10% of U.S. adults struggle with a mood disorder, such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder or seasonal affective disorder, according to the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health.

Part of the treatment for a mood disorder involves becoming more aware of emotions, and then learning to regulate emotional response, the study authors said in background notes in their report.

Co-author Muhammad Umair, a Lancaster research associate, explained, "We wanted to create low-cost, simple prototypes to support understanding and engagement with real-time changes in arousal. The idea is to develop self-help technologies that people can use in their everyday life and be able to see what they are going through," he said in a university news release.

To that end, the U.K. researchers are developing wristbands that use sensors to detect changes in a person's emotional intensity by tracking the electrical conductivity of their skin.

The devices then communicate those emotional changes either through materials that change color, heat up, vibrate or squeeze the wrist, the researchers said.

Sas said, "Depression has a range of emotions, but if we talk about sadness, then as this is associated with low arousal -- or what we call emotional intensity -- the device will most likely reflect low arousal. On the other hand, anxiety tends to be associated with high-intensity arousal, so that device will most likely reflect this."