Experts Slam Trump for Post-Shooting Comments

Aug. 6, 2019 -- Although experts agree with President Donald Trump's condemnation of this weekend's two mass shootings in El Paso, TX, and Dayton, OH, many criticized his contention that mental illness is linked to gun violence and his characterization of psychiatric patients as "mentally ill monsters."

"Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun," Trump said during a Monday news conference.

In response, the American Psychiatric Association (APA) quickly issued a statement saying the "overwhelming majority" of people with mental illness are more likely to be victims of violent crime than to carry it out.

"Rhetoric that argues otherwise will further stigmatize and interfere with people accessing needed treatment,” the organization said, adding that Trump’s words can encourage others to act violently.

Discussing the need for new legislation for dealing with mass shootings, Trump said that coming up with solutions is "not up to mentally ill monsters, it is up to us."

Renee Binder, MD, a professor and director of the Psychiatry and Law Program at the University of California, San Francisco, says these types of shooters are "highly disturbed in some way or another," but there is not a strong connection between mental illness and violence.

"It's correlated with people who are angry and see violence as a solution. And that's not the same thing as saying 'mentally ill,' which has a very specific definition," Binder says.

In addition, using the term "monsters" to describe people who have mental illness "does a lot of harm," she says. "There's already so much stigma against people who have a diagnosis of mental illness."

Reassessing Blame

Binder, a past APA president, was the senior author of an article published last year in JAMA Psychiatry titled, "A Reassessment of Blaming Mass Shootings on Mental Illness."

In the article, the authors say this type of attribution "distracts public attention from policy changes that are most likely to reduce the risk of gun violence."

They add that research shows that people who have psychiatric conditions commit only about 4% of criminal violence and that "violence perpetrated by individuals with serious mental illness is rarely lethal."