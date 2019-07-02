Could Dirty Air Spur a Rise in Mental Illness?

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Aug. 20, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- As air quality declines, the prevalence of mental health conditions may rise, a large, new study suggests.

Looking at data on millions of people in the United States and Denmark, researchers found correlations between air pollution exposure and rates of certain psychiatric disorders. In both countries, poorer air quality was linked to a slightly heightened risk of bipolar disorder.

And in Denmark -- where childhood data was available -- people who were exposed to polluted air in the first 10 years of life had increased risks of depression, schizophrenia and personality disorders.

The big caveat: None of that proves air pollution is to blame.

"These are only correlations," said Dr. John Ioannidis, a professor of medicine at Stanford University in California. "Inherently, data like these will never give you conclusive answers."

Ioannidis wrote an editorial published with the study Aug. 20 in the journal PLOS Biology.

At this point, he said, the findings are an "interesting observation" that can spur more research.

"If there really is a link, that would be very important," Ioannidis said.

Andrey Rzhetsky, senior researcher on the study, agreed that the findings point to an association -- and are not proof of cause and effect.

But animal research has offered clues about how polluted air might affect mental health, according to Rzhetsky, a professor in the departments of medicine and human genetics at the University of Chicago.

It's been shown, for example, that fine particles in air pollution can travel to the rodent brain via the nose. And lab animals exposed to air pollutants have shown signs of brain inflammation, along with impaired learning and memory, as well as depression-like behavior.

Ioannidis, however, cautioned against making too much of the animal research.

"You can find biology to explain whatever you want," he said. But that doesn't prove it's actually happening in humans.

For the current study, Rzhetsky's team mined data on two large populations to look for links between pollution and psychiatric conditions.

For the U.S. portion, the investigators looked at health insurance claims for more than 151 million Americans -- noting mental health diagnoses made between 2003 and 2013. They had no way to gauge people's personal exposure to air pollution. But they did have information on air quality in each person's county of residence -- for the years 2000 to 2005.