MONDAY, Oct. 28, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- People struggling with anxiety, depression or other psychiatric problems shouldn't pin their hopes on medical marijuana, a new review suggests.

Dozens of studies involving more than 3,000 people did not provide compelling evidence that medical cannabis can help treat disorders of the mind, the review authors concluded.

"Cannabinoids are often advocated as a treatment for various mental disorders," said senior researcher Louisa Degenhardt, deputy director of the National Drug and Alcohol Research Center at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia. "Clinicians and consumers need to be aware of the low quality and quantity of evidence for the effectiveness of medicinal cannabinoids in treating mental disorders and the potential risk of adverse events."

Medical pot might even make matters worse, the study authors said. Those adverse events can include worsening the occurrence of depression, anxiety and psychotic symptoms, the researchers found.

But advocates for marijuana law reform say the real lesson to be drawn from the evidence review is that medical pot remains under-researched.

"The absence of compelling evidence in favor of these cannabinoids appears to stem primarily from the absence of good research. Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence," said Mitch Earleywine. He's a professor of psychology at the University at Albany, State University of New York, and an advisory board member of NORML (the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws), a nonprofit group.

The legalization of medical marijuana has spurred interest from patients that's been growing in recent years, said Yasmin Hurd, director of the Addiction Institute of Mount Sinai, in New York City.

"At the end of the day, people are suffering and they're not getting a benefit from their current medication, or they're afraid of their current medication," Hurd said. "Everyone wants to try something new, and everyone's talking about medical cannabis, and people are just searching for an effective treatment."

A 2017 report from the National Academy of Sciences found there's enough evidence to say that marijuana products are effective at treating chronic pain, calming muscle spasms caused by multiple sclerosis, and easing nausea from chemotherapy.