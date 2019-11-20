Utah Bans Conversion Therapy

Jan. 22, 2020 -- Utah has banned the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children.

It's the 19th state and one of the most conservative to outlaw the practice that seeks to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity, the Associated Press reported.

The ban in Utah could give support to people challenging the practice in other right-leaning states, according to Shannon Minter, legal director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights.

"It's really given people a lot of hope," Minter told the AP.

The group has pushed for bans on conversion therapy nationwide. Virginia is considering a ban, and the issue may come up this year in Texas and Kentucky, Minter said.