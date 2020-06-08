Deaths Shape How Black Parents Navigate “The Talk”

June 8, 2020 -- For generations, “the talk” has been a staple of African American life. Parents try to guide their children through the racism they may encounter as they go about their daily lives, encounters with police that can turn deadly in the blink of an eye.

Marques Jackson and his wife, Sherri, have had the talk with their daughter, Cori, and son, Zyaire. Both kids are 11 -- the same age Jackson was when his father sat him down.

What his father taught him is ingrained in his memory: Be respectful, keep your temper no matter what.

“Doing everything that I can, making sure that my hands are seen at all times, those are the things that cross my mind all the time,” Jackson, 40, of Columbia, MD, says. He said he’s been pulled over by police for minor infractions five to six times in his life.

The first talk was a few years ago after Freddy Grey died in police custody in Baltimore. More recently, the family participated in a run for Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year old, unarmed African American man who was chased, shot, and killed as he jogged through a south Georgia neighborhood. A white father and son have been charged with his murder.

He had it again after the shocking and brutal death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers nearly 2 weeks ago was caught on video.

“I explained to them that there are things that we may never understand being African Americans in this world, but I always encourage my children to be who they are but also understand that there are others who may be intimidated by you,” Jackson said. “It is a very difficult conversation to have with them because all they want to do is live, have fun, and talk to their friends. It is difficult for me to let them know that someone of a different color may not view them the same as they get older, someone of a different color may not like them the same ... all because of the color of their skin.”