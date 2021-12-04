Taking Aim at Coach, Doctor Sex Abuse on Campuses

April 12, 2021 -- Stephen Snyder-Hill has waited more than a quarter-century to be heard. In 1995, as a 25-year-old student at Ohio State University, he says he was inappropriately examined and touched by Richard Strauss, MD, a former university team and health center doctor, but his complaints were brushed aside. When he demanded a meeting, he got one. He was told he was ''confused and mistaken."

For years, Snyder-Hill, an outspoken advocate of LGBTQ rights, an author, retired Army major, and dietitian in Columbus, OH, says he dealt as well as he could with the trauma, the deceit, and feelings of betrayal.

The scenario has now changed, and Snyder-Hill, seen above with his husband, Joshua, will be heard. In mid-March, a working group charged with reviewing the state medical board's handling of the investigation involving Strauss issued its final report. As a result, the board reopened 91 cases involving sexual wrongdoing that had been closed and recommended another 42 cases be reopened for failure to report, including an investigation against Ted Grace, MD, who was then the director of student health services and Strauss's superior. Grace, who was in the long-ago meeting with Snyder-Hill, did not return requests for comment.

Now, Snyder-Hill has been called by the state of Ohio to be a witness against Grace, who is now the director of student health services at Southern Illinois University, at a hearing April 20-23. The state wants Grace to permanently surrender his medical license. "I absolutely look forward to being a witness," Snyder-Hill says. "The Ohio State University robbed my chance at closure with Strauss [who died by suicide in 2005], but I will not let them do that again with Grace. He and I will face each other once again, and it will not be pretty."

OSU's scandal involving Strauss has been discussed for years. But it erupted in 2018 after complaints from former students, including former wrestler Mike DiSabato, were covered in the media. The Straus debacle is not the only high-profile recent case of sexual abuse on campus by figures of authority. The University of Southern California recently settled sexual abuse cases against former university gynecologist George Tyndall, MD, paying out $1.1 billion, believed to be the largest sexual abuse payout in higher education history. Tyndall worked for decades at the campus student health center, and the settlements include thousands of women.