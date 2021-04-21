Commentary: After Chauvin Verdict, Time to Get to Work

April 22, 2021 -- On Tuesday, April 20, the country braced for the impact of the verdict in the murder trial of George Floyd. If we are completely honest, the country — and particularly the African-American community — had significant doubts the jury would render a guilty verdict, despite overwhelming evidence presented by prosecutors.

In the hour leading up to the announcement, people and images dominated my thoughts — Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Rayshard Brooks, and most recently, Daunte Wright.

With the deaths of these Black Americans and many others as historical context, I took a stoic stance and held my breath as the verdict was read. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

As Chauvin was remanded to custody and led away in handcuffs, it was clear there were no "winners" here. Mr. Floyd is still dead, and violent encounters experienced by Black Americans continue at a vastly disproportionate rate. The result is far from true justice, but what we as a country do have is a moment of accountability — and perhaps an opportunity to begin true system-level reform.

The final report of the President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing, released in May 2015 under President Barack Obama, recommended major policy changes at the federal level and developed key pillars aimed at promoting effective crime reduction while building public trust. Based on this report, four key takeaways are relevant to any discussion of police reform.

All are vitally important, but two stand out as particularly relevant in the aftermath of the verdict. One of the key recommendations was "embracing a guardian — rather than a warrior — mindset" in an effort to build trust and legitimacy. Another was ensuring that "peace officer and standards training (POST) boards include mandatory crisis intervention training."

As health professionals, we know the ultimate effectiveness of any intervention is based on the level of shared trust and collaboration.

As a consultation-liaison psychiatrist, I'm trained to recognize that when requested to consult on the case, I'm frequently not making a medical diagnosis or delivering an intervention; I'm helping the team and patient reestablish trust in each other.