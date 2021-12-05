‘Sing, Mate, Die’: Why Do People Fear Cicadas?

May 11, 2021 -- The past year has not been for the faint of heart: wildfires, a divisive presidential election, a global pandemic -- and now, a cicada invasion.

While there are annual cicadas that come out in the summer, the periodical variety appear far less often. Throughout May and June, this batch of red-eyed creatures -- deemed “Brood X” -- will emerge by the billions after 17 years underground. Residents in more than a dozen states, including Maryland, New York, Michigan, and Virginia, are bracing for the insect’s signature song that can reach more than 100 decibels -- about as loud as a lawnmower.

For some, their upcoming arrival is a source of stress. Cicadas are not dangerous, but like many insects, they elicit fear, disgust, and annoyance in many.

“The sentiment here is more dread and nuisance than excitement,” says Nick Bloom, 36, an electronic engineer in Mount Vernon, VA. “I think about doing daily tasks like mowing the lawn, and that’s what gives me anxiety.”

He says, only half joking, “People keep saying the cicadas are going to think the lawnmower is a mating call.”

Many have taken to social media for moral support in anticipation of the invasion.

“Every morning I wake up in fear that it will be the day I hear the cicadas,” said one tweet from a Cincinnati resident.

“Woke up to devastating news from my mother that Cicadas are back this year. I’m still dealing with the emotional trauma and constant fear they caused me back in 2004. Lord, give me strength,” said another tweet, from Penn State football player Aeneas Hawkins.

Cicadas are no doubt an inconvenience in several ways. Aside from the noise, they leave their molted skin strewn about and damage trees by laying their eggs in branches. But there is an additional “ick” factor that is unrelated to their annoying habits, says Martin Antony, PhD, a professor of psychology at Ryerson University in Toronto and co-author of The Anti-Anxiety Program: A Workbook of Proven Strategies to Overcome Worry, Panic, and Phobias.