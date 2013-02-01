Studies Most Likely to Be Wrong Are Read the Most

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Studies that can't be verified and may be untrue are much more likely to be cited in the media because they tend to be more interesting, researchers report.

They looked at studies in top psychology, economic and nature/science journals and found that only 39% of 100 psychology papers were successfully replicated. The replication rates were 61% for 18 economic studies, and 62% among 21 nature/science studies.

But papers whose findings couldn't be replicated later on got a lot of attention at the time they were released: They were cited 153 times more often than those whose findings could be repeated.

The largest gap was in nature/science papers, where those that could not be replicated were cited 300 times more often than replicable ones, according to the University of California, San Diego study.

Unverifiable research tends to be cited as if the results were true long after the publication failed to replicate, the researchers noted.