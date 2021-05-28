JAMA Editor Steps Down Amid AMA Shakeup

June 1, 2021 -- Howard Bauchner, MD, will step down as editor-in-chief of JAMA, the journal of the American Medical Association -- one of the most widely circulated medical journals in the world -- after fallout from a February podcast and tweet about structural racism in medicine.

The announcement comes just days after a group of doctors wrote AMA leadership criticizing a racial equity and justice plan the AMA released last month.

“I remain profoundly disappointed in myself for the lapses that led to the publishing of the tweet and podcast. Although I did not write or even see the tweet, or create the podcast, as editor in chief, I am ultimately responsible for them,” Bauchner said in a statement. “I share and have always supported the AMA’s commitment to dismantling structural racism in the institutions of American medicine, as evident by numerous publications in JAMA on this issue and related subjects, and look forward to personally contributing to that work going forward. To advance equity in medicine, my contributions will be best accomplished in other venues.”

Bauchner had been on administrative leave for several weeks while the incident was under investigation by an independent panel, the AMA said.

The backlash began after a 16-minute JAMA podcast, published Feb. 23, that was billed as an attempt to discuss structural racism in the U.S. health care system.

“No physician is racist, so how can there be structural racism in health care? An explanation of the idea by doctors for doctors in this user-friendly podcast,” JAMA wrote in a now-deleted tweet to promote the episode.

The episode featured host Ed Livingston, MD, who was then the deputy editor for clinical reviews and education at JAMA, and guest Mitchell Katz, MD, the president and CEO for NYC Health + Hospitals, and deputy editor for JAMA Internal Medicine. In the podcast, Livingston, who said he “didn’t understand the concept” of structural racism, suggested that racism was made illegal in the 1960s and that the discussion of “structural racism” should shift away from the term “racism” and focus on socioeconomic status instead.