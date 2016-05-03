Doctor Burnout Is Affecting Patients: Survey

July 29, 2021 -- Much attention and literature have focused on increased doctor burnout, which has worsened during the COVID-19 global pandemic. But according to a new survey, this burnout also has an impact on patients.

The research , published by virtual healthcare technology company Wheel and independent research firm PureSpectrum, found that 80% of the 2,000 patients surveyed noticed that their doctor or nurse was burned out during a health care visit in the past year. Specifically, those respondents said their health care provider was highly stressed and exhausted, with 70% of them saying they were alarmed by it. What’s more, 1 in 3 respondents said doctor burnout negatively affected their care quality.

“Our health care workers are reeling from an incomprehensible amount of trauma, burnout, and grief,” says Michelle Davey, CEO and co-founder of Wheel. “This survey demonstrates our failure to provide clinicians with the support and relief they deserve is harming the overall health of our country.”