How 1.3 Million Americans Became Controlled by Conservatorships

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Oct. 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pop singer Britney Spears was at the height of her fame in 2008 when, through a series of arcane legal maneuverings, her father gained conservatorship over her and took control of her personal and financial affairs.

Spears' plight and the #FreeBritney movement has shone a bright spotlight on America's guardianship system, which experts say is shrouded in secrecy, ripe for abuse and in desperate need of reform.

About 1.3 million guardianship or conservatorship cases are active at any given time in the United States, managing assets that total at least $50 billion for people whose rights have essentially been stripped from them, according to the National Council on Disability.

Most guardianships are run by family members and benefit the person who's been placed under one, but high-profile cases like Spears' have shown the potential for financial exploitation under such arrangements, Dr. Sam Sugar, founder of Americans Against Abusive Probate Guardianship, said in an interview with HealthDay Now.

The system "has been perverted from the laws that were supposed to help people into laws that are subverted into a money-making scheme, because guardianship is all about money — particularly professional guardianships that result in the abuse and exploitation of the very people who are vulnerable," Sugar said.

Spears' father, Jamie Spears, convinced a judge to place her in a conservatorship following a series of public outbursts from the singer that left some questioning her judgment.

The California state paperwork noted "dementia" as the cause for Spears' conservatorship, but "I think it was more about the tail end of her making what was deemed inappropriate choices in terms of how she was spending her money, who she was spending her time with," said Jasmine Harris, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey School of Law and an expert on disability law.

Spears' father controlled her career and her finances until early this month, when a judge ordered that he be suspended from her conservatorship.

Spears case shines new light

Spears had fought her conservatorship for years, but only months ago had been allowed to speak for herself in court, Harris noted.