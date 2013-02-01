Liar, Liar:  Chronic Fibbers Are Rare, Study Reveals

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Nov. 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Very few people are chronic liars, according to a study that may draw eyerolls from Americans swamped by "fake news" and misinformation.

Prior research has found that people tell an average of one or two lies a day. But these new findings suggest that doesn't reflect the behavior of most people, and that most fibs are told by only a few prolific liars, the study authors said.

"There are these few prolific liars out there," said lead author Timothy Levine, who studies deception and heads communication studies at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. "And I think this study showed that they are a real thing. There is that kind of top 1% who are telling more than 15 lies per day, day in, day out."

Most previous studies on lying focused on one point in time, while this one tracked people's lies every day over three months. The 630 participants kept daily deception journals, which yielded 116,336 lies.