Nov. 12, 2021 – Britney Spears is finally free.

A judge in Los Angeles on Friday ordered the end to the conservatorship that for years has limited the pop singer’s freedom over her own finances.

“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said, according to The New York Times.

There was “no need for a capacity declaration” of Spears, Penny said, noting that it had been a voluntary conservatorship.

John Zabel, the certified public accountant who took over the estate in September, would continue to assist with estate planning and transfer outside assets into an existing trust for Spears, she said.

The news comes less than a month after Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’s father, was officially suspended as conservator of her estimated $60 million estate.

In October, Penny called the situation “untenable” and appointed Zabel, a certified public accountant, as a temporary replacement to oversee her finances. Penny said the suspension was in the singer’s best interest and noted that the ruling was unable to be appealed.