Teens On Social Media Too Much? What Experts Want You to Know

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Jan. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Is your teen staring at their smartphone all day? There's many things parents can do to protect kids from the potentially negative effects of social media, experts say.

While there are positive aspects to social media, there's evidence it can pose risks to teens' mental health due to issues such as bullying, body image concerns and other social pressures.

"The reality is that social media is part of the world we live in, and it's not going away," said Mari Radzik, a clinical psychologist in the division of adolescent and young adult medicine at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

"We can't just take away our kids' phones or computers. It's about figuring out how we can guide them on using and navigating these tools," Radzik said in a hospital news release.

Some signs of social media-related problems in teens include changes in mood, eating and sleep habits, as well as isolating in their room. In such cases, parents might want to begin a discussion about their teen's social media use by using "I" instead of "you" statements, Radzik suggested.