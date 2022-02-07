Feb. 25, 2021 -- Hypervigilance, sadness, rage, anger.

Many young Ukrainians have taken to Instagram to express their emotions as Russian forces continue their push deeper into the country.

Political unrest between Ukraine and Russia has a long history, but this is the first major conflict in the region since 2014.

Recalling childhood stories from past crises with Russia, one common sentiment among millennials and Gen-Z Ukrainians on social media is, “I’ve always been afraid of war,” as well as, “How could this happen in the 21st century?”

Expressing these thoughts and feelings online is a great way for young people to help manage fear, anxiety, and other troubling emotions they may be having, says Shari Botwin, a licensed clinical social worker and author of Thriving After Trauma: Stories of Living and Healing.

Focusing on creating physical and emotional safety is also critical.

“Be on the phone, FaceTiming, talking, writing,” Botwin says.

“I think it’s so important right now to be reaching out and talking to people, especially the younger folks over there [in Ukraine] being able to use things like social media,” she says.