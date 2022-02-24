March 29, 2022 -- Apologies up front to anyone who spends their weekends bird-watching or doing math for fun. They are among the people expected to be boring, based on stereotypes about what they do for work or how they spend their spare time, new research reveals.

Researchers surveyed more than 500 people across five related experiments to identify what people perceive as the most boring jobs, traits, and hobbies. They also report how we could all be missing out by spending as little time as possible with our tax consultant, accountant, or financial adviser outside of work.

People who work in banking, finance, accounting, data analytics, and cleaning topped the most boring list in the study, published earlier this month in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin.

Sleeping, religion, watching television, observing animals, and spending spare time on mathematics were the stereotypical most boring hobbies and activities. The “observing animals” group includes people who bird-watch or study ants.

On the flip side, the top five most exciting jobs, in order, were in the performing arts, science, journalism, health professions, and teaching.